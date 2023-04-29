“two Fast, Two Furious” Drivers Nabbed By Sussex Police

In a reckless display of disregard for road safety, Overnight two drivers were caught driving well over 100mph northbound on the M23 at Crawley by the Sussex Roads Policing Unit. The unit wasted no time in seizing both vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Both drivers were reported and left with no choice but to make the long walk back to London. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the dangers of exceeding the speed limit.

The Sussex Roads Policing Unit’s use of the hashtag #fatal5 in their report highlights the five main causes of fatal accidents on the road: drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless driving.