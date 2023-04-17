Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

Two men sought in connection with Eastbourne aggravated burglary

by
Police in Eastbourne have launched an appeal for information following an aggravated burglary that took place on Wednesday, April 5th. According to reports, the occupant of a property on Cavendish Place was subjected to a terrifying ordeal when two men entered his home in the early hours of the morning.

The victim reported that he was threatened and assaulted by the two men, who then fled the scene with a small amount of cash. The incident is believed to have taken place between 12:15 am and 1:00 am.

The police have launched an investigation to identify the suspects, but at present, they believe that this was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

However, officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious around that time to come forward with any information that could assist with the investigation. This could include relevant footage, such as from a doorbell camera.

If you have any information that could help the police, you are asked to contact them online or via 101, quoting the serial number 46 of 05/04.

