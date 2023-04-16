Sunday, April 16, 2023
Sunday, April 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home EAST SUSSEX Two-Year-Old resuscitated by father-son RNLI duo in Eastbourne

Two-Year-Old resuscitated by father-son RNLI duo in Eastbourne

by
Two-year-old Resuscitated By Father-son Rnli Duo In Eastbourne

A quick response by two Eastbourne Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers helped save the life of a two-year-old child on Saturday, April 8. Coxswain Mark Sawyer and his son David sprang into action after being alerted about a non-breathing child on the beach near the all-weather lifeboat station at Sovereign Harbour.

The pair, who were at the lifeboat station by chance as David was dropping Mark off after a day out together, were approached by a manager from Sovereign Harbour. The manager had received a call from a concerned member of the public who had spotted the RNLI flag above the boathouse and sought help.

Upon reaching the scene, David was first on scene followed by Mark who took over CPR, and after a short time managed to get the casualty breathing again and then into the recovery position, maintaining breathing until paramedics arrived on scene.

“RNLI volunteers spend countless hours training for various scenarios, including casualty care, and we were able to put this training into action on that afternoon. We hope the casualty makes a full recovery, and our thoughts and good wishes are with them and their family,” said Mark after the incident.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Tunbridge Wells to Hastings Rail Line Reopens After Reliability Upgrades

Tragic motorcycle accident on A29 claims young life, police seek witnesses

Investigation launched into indecent exposure incident at Pagham seafront

Two arrested for GBH and officers searching for man who may require “urgent medical attention” after Crawley incident

Verbal abuse and threats on Seaside Road bus prompt police investigation

Littlehampton and Eastbourne RNLI join Newhaven RNLI appeal for unwanted GoPro session cameras

BHCC secure £600,000 funding for road safety improvements along busy route

Partial reopening of A29 Pulborough with single lane traffic

Call 999 if you see this man previously jailed for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Call 999 if you see this man previously jailed for grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent

Prolific shoplifter sentenced to 32 weeks in prison for targeting Eastbourne Old Town businesses

Prolific shoplifter sentenced to 32 weeks in prison for targeting Eastbourne Old Town businesses

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.