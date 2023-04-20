Update: Hastings Grassland Fire “is Being Treated As Deliberate”

This morning we brought to you the story of a fire in the open in Hastings, East Sussex. We can now tell you that East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) is treating the incident as deliberate.

ESFRS told Sussex News: “We were called at 14.37 19 April 2023 to reports of grassland slight on cliffs above Marine Parade Hastings.”

Credit: Contributor

“Two fire engines attended the scene and put the fire out.”

Local residents are reminded report any signs of wildfires immediately to the emergency services.

With the warmer weather approaching, it is crucial for people to take necessary precautions to prevent wildfires. This includes properly extinguishing campfires, disposing of cigarettes responsibly, and avoiding open fires during periods of dry weather.

No one was injured as a result of yesterday’s blaze.