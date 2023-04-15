Verbal abuse and threats on Seaside Road bus prompt police investigation

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who may have information regarding a public order offence that occurred on Sunday, April 9th, around 12:40 pm. The incident involved a bus driver who was verbally abused by a man after the bus pulled into a bus stop on Seaside Road in Eastbourne.

According to reports, the man in question entered the bus and refused to pay his fare. He then proceeded to threaten the bus driver and other passengers on board. The man police wish to identify is described as being approximately 5’8″, of medium build, and between 29 to 35 years old. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing an orange jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you recognize this individual or have any information about the incident, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 519 of 09/04