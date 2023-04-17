Victim injured in suspected weapon attack outside Crawley store

Police are investigating an assault that occurred in Crawley and are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a man who may have information about the incident. The assault took place at around 9:35 pm on Thursday, April 13, in Dorsten Square.

According to reports, a man was seen leaving a Co-op convenience store and retrieving a weapon from the boot of a blue VW. He then proceeded to attack another man who was sitting on a bench outside the store. The victim required medical attention, but fortunately, the injuries sustained were not believed to be life-threatening.

The police have released an image of the man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. He is described as being between 25-40 years old, with a slim build, and was wearing a white tracksuit, white socks, and white Nike sliders.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the photo is urged to report it to the police either online or by calling 101, quoting the serial number 1443 of 13/04. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.