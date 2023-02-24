Video: Drunk Driver Who Crashed Into Motorcyclist After Driving Off From Police Has Been Jailed

A dangerous driver who caused serious injuries to a motorcycle rider has been jailed.

Leigh Garside was seen travelling at excess speed as he drove away from police officers approaching Winchelsea.

The 39-year-old had already been seen reaching 100mph in a 60mph zone in Icklesham on the A259.

He then ignored a police stop check and drove off, before colliding with a motorcycle rider from Essex who sustained life-changing injuries.

Garside was driving a Mercedes and his airbags went off, but he continued to drive away from the scene.

PC Richard Brand from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “He showed a total lack of regard for the safety of himself and other road users.”

He later admitted that he had consumed three pints of bitter at the pub before driving.

Drink-driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed and seriously injured on our roads.

At Lewes Crown Court on February 15, Garside admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Garside, a transport driver, of Donald Way, Winchelsea, was jailed for two and a half years and was disqualified from driving for six years and three months.

The court heard how the incident took place at about 12.10pm on August 14 last year.

A speed enforcement team working in partnership with Sussex Police recorded Garside reaching 100mph in the 60mph zone in Main Road, Icklesham.

Later, approaching Winchelsea, police officers at a static stop-check site asked for him to stop, but he drove away at high speed.

He reached speeds of 45mph in a 30mph zone, and approaching the bend at Ferry Hill he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the motorcycle rider who was riding with a group of friends.

Garside failed to stop at the scene, but stopped a short distance away where he was arrested by officers.

In custody, he gave a positive breath test for 96 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

PC Brand said: “On the day of the incident Garside took unnecessary risks.

“He was driving well in excess of the speed limit and he was drunk.

“His driving showed a total lack of regard for the safety of other road users and himself.

“Dangerous driving and drink driving will not be tolerated on the roads of Sussex and anyone caught committing these offences will be dealt with robustly.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this court case, to remove a dangerous driver from our roads.

“The injured motorcyclist is still receiving treatment as a result of his injuries and this has had a profound effect on him and his family.

“Garside has now lost his freedom as a result of his actions and may not drive a vehicle for some considerable time once he is released.”