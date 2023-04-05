Whereabouts of Louis Sawyer Sought by Sussex Police

Sussex Police detectives are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Louis Sawyer from Heathfield. The police are seeking to speak with Sawyer in connection to a car theft and road traffic collision that occurred in January 2023.

According to the police, Sawyer may have information that could assist their ongoing investigation. He is known to have links to the Hailsham area, and the police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The police are keen to speak with Sawyer as soon as possible and have issued an appeal for information. Members of the public who have any information regarding Sawyer’s whereabouts are asked to contact the police on 101, quoting the serial number 672 of 10/01.