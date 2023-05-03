William Hobden sentenced to seven years for rape of teen

A man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in East Sussex.

William Hobden perpetrated the assault against the girl, who remains unidentified due to legal reasons.

Subsequently, Hobden sent threatening messages to her mobile phone.

Specially-trained officers provided support to the victim.

The 29-year-old was accused of two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 16 years old and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in violation of Section 27 of the Sexual Offences Act.

Hobden, a former road worker from Queens Road, East Grinstead, denied the allegations and faced trial at Lewes Crown Court in February of this year.

He was ultimately found guilty and, on May 5th, sentenced to a total of seven years’ incarceration.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court issued a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, limiting Hobden’s interaction with children upon his eventual release.

The court proceedings revealed that the crimes took place in August 2020, and DNA evidence confirmed Hobden’s involvement in the offences.

Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones said: “We are pleased that we have been able to get justice for the victim in this case.

“Hobden betrayed her trust, and carried out this appalling abuse.

“But his victim showed courage to report her experience to the police.”

Victims of rape and serious sexual offences can find out how Sussex Police investigates their case online here.

Further information about support available to victims is online here.