Woman attacked by stranger in Stone Cross park

Woman Attacked By Stranger In Stone Cross Park

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that occurred in Adur Park, Stone Cross on Monday 27 March. The incident, which took place at approximately 4.30pm, saw a 48-year-old woman being approached by a man whilst walking her dogs towards Lion Hill.

According to reports, the suspect assaulted the woman, causing serious injuries that required hospital treatment. As a result, investigating officers are urging members of the public who may have seen the incident or have any information that could assist with the investigation to come forward.

Police have also confirmed that they will be increasing their presence in the area as they continue their enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information is being asked to contact the police via 101 or online, quoting serial 666 of 28/03.

