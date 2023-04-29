Saturday, April 29, 2023
Woman Sought by Police after Dog Attack on Eastbourne Seafront

Police in Eastbourne are appealing to the public for help in identifying a woman whose dog was reported to be out of control on the seafront. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 18 April, at around 7:10 am when the woman’s dog harassed a member of the public, causing bruising, and bit the victim’s dog on the tail.

The woman left the scene without providing any details, leaving the victim and his dog in distress. Officers are keen to speak to the woman about the incident and are asking the public for their assistance in identifying her.

The woman is described as being in her 60s, standing at approximately 6’4″ with reddish hair, black sunglasses, and wearing a cream Parka coat with a fur-trimmed hood. She was also wearing dark grey jogging bottoms and white Adidas trainers.

The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the woman’s identity to come forward and contact them either online or via 101, quoting serial 709 of 18/04.

