Young driver’s taunting behaviour earns him a hefty fine and points on his licence

The Road Policing Unit (RPU) has recently teamed up with the Rother Community Speed Watch (CSW) team in Cooden Drive, Bexhill after receiving multiple reports of drivers speeding and being abusive to the CSW volunteers. On a recent patrol, the RPU encountered a group of speeding drivers, one of whom decided to taunt the CSW team by driving past them slowly, revving his engine and creating a disturbance.

However, this driver did not notice the Traffic Officer sitting in a side road, who immediately pulled him over to give him a verbal warning for his behaviour. Upon inspection, the officer found that the young driver’s rear tyre had less than 1.6mm tread, which is illegal and poses a significant danger to other road users.

As a result, the driver was issued a ticket with a £100 fine and three points on his licence. This incident serves as a reminder to all drivers that road safety should always be a top priority, and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated. The RPU and CSW teams are committed to making the roads safer for everyone and will continue to patrol the streets to ensure that all drivers comply with the law.

In the words of the RPU, “we can’t be everywhere but could be anywhere!”