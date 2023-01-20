British Airways has confirmed that they will return to Southampton this summer, beginning in April, and will fly to six destinations, including direct flights to Malaga, Palma, Alicante, Faro, Bergerac, and Limoges every weekend throughout the summer

services between Southampton and Palma de Mallorca and the French region of Bergerac will begin on Saturday, May 13th.

Flights to Alicante, Spain, and Limoges, France, will begin on Saturday, July 15, with a city break route to Dublin, Ireland, beginning on Sunday, July 16. A weekly service between Southampton and Edinburgh is also provided by Cityflyer.

“The launch of BA Cityflyer’s Summer Season is great news for the people of Southampton and the wider region, and is a fantastic way to kick-start 2023,” said Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer at AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Southampton Airport.

This BA Cityflyer announcement includes a fantastic range of destinations to some of the most popular parts of Portugal, Spain, and France, and I’m confident our passengers will take full advantage of these flights to go on vacation.”

It’s also great to see a Dublin service return to Southampton, as the Irish capital has always been a favourite of our passengers.”

“We know that many of our customers start planning their summer holidays in January,” said Cityflyer CEO Tom Stoddart, “so we’re pleased to offer a range of destinations for those who are looking forward to soaking up some European sunshine.”

Beach lovers and city explorers are catered for with flights to some of our most popular short-haul destinations, and we look forward to welcoming them on board in Southampton.