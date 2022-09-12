Long delays are being experienced due to a motorcycle collision and rider on the dual carriageway on the outskirts of Nettlestead. Officers from Kent Police have closed the carriageway while paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance treat a man in his 50s who was involved in a collision. The ambulances are located on Boyle Way. A large queue of traffic has formed as people attempt to enter from East Peckham Road roundabout The man’s condition is currently unknown.

A spokesman Kent Police was called just after 3.40pm on Monday 12 September to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A228 near East Peckham. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the motorist had left prior to their arrival. The motorcyclist was treated for injuries that are not described as life threatening and has been taken to a local hospital for further medical attention. Enquiries are underway to locate the driver of the car. The carriageway was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and has now reopened to traffic.

