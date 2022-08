On Sunday, 21 August, around 3.07pm, police were called to reports of a fight in the Bromley High Street area. One of the members of the group was said to be armed with a machete.

Officers and LAS were present. A 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

His condition is neither life threatening nor life-altering.

No one has been arrested.

Witnesses should dial 101 and reference CAD 4407/21aug. Please contact Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.