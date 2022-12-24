Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Jailed For Two And A Half Years After Subjecting A 15-year-old Girl To A Prolonged Sexual Assault On A Train To Rochester
Home KENT A man has been jailed for two and a half years after subjecting a 15-year-old girl to a prolonged sexual assault on a train to Rochester

A man has been jailed for two and a half years after subjecting a 15-year-old girl to a prolonged sexual assault on a train to Rochester

by @uknip247

Maxim Rowan-Moy, 32, of Eglinton Hill, Plumstead, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on 28 November where he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault, one count of assault, and a public order offence for threatening behaviour.
On 13 December Rowan-Moy was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and handed a 5-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.
At 7.45pm on Saturday 26 March, the victim was sat waiting for a train at Dover Priory station when she was approached by Rowan-Moy. He asked where she was travelling to before they boarded a train together and sat next to one another.
On the train, Rowan-Moy offered her a bottle of vodka to drink. He then moved closer to her and sexually assaulted her.
The girl got up and attempted to move away from him as he followed her down the carriage and sat next to her again.
He then continued to sexually assault her, violently attempting to pull her closer to him and persistently touching her inappropriately.
A while later, a group of passengers boarded the train and Rowan-Moy got up from his seat to look for his belongings. A train guard entered the carriage and stayed with the girl to Rochester station, where staff alerted police.
Officers quickly attended Rochester station and arrested Rowan-Moy, where he pretended to police that he knew the victim.
Detective Constable Terry Botten, investigating officer in the case, said:”This was a truly sickening attack against a lone teenage girl by a disgusting predator who sought to violate her for his own sexual gain.
“She has shown immense bravery in supporting this investigation and I’m pleased to see this vile and evidently very dangerous offender behind bars as a result.
“I want to assure women and girls that we are absolutely dedicated to tackling sexual offenders on the railway network and bringing them to justice.
“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the network, I urge you to report it to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Two suspects have been swiftly arrested after a stolen car was seen...

Officers investigating reports of damage to several cars in #Dover and are...

A Dutch van driver has been sentenced to 16 years in prison,...

Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of an investigation into...

The van driver was then approached and assaulted by two men at...

Officers are continuing to appeal for help in finding a teenage girl...

Teenager charged with brutual murder in Sittingbourne

Drivers need to slow down if they want to get home safely...

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the M20

Two suspected rogue traders have been arrested in connection with allegations they...

M20 motorway closed London Bound near West Malling after life changing collision

Medway Maritime Hospital has declared a “critical incident” due to “extremely high”...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"