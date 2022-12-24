A man has been jailed for two and a half years after subjecting a 15-year-old girl to a prolonged sexual assault on a train to Rochester

Maxim Rowan-Moy, 32, of Eglinton Hill, Plumstead, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on 28 November where he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault, one count of assault, and a public order offence for threatening behaviour.

On 13 December Rowan-Moy was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and handed a 5-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

At 7.45pm on Saturday 26 March, the victim was sat waiting for a train at Dover Priory station when she was approached by Rowan-Moy. He asked where she was travelling to before they boarded a train together and sat next to one another.

On the train, Rowan-Moy offered her a bottle of vodka to drink. He then moved closer to her and sexually assaulted her.

The girl got up and attempted to move away from him as he followed her down the carriage and sat next to her again.

He then continued to sexually assault her, violently attempting to pull her closer to him and persistently touching her inappropriately.

A while later, a group of passengers boarded the train and Rowan-Moy got up from his seat to look for his belongings. A train guard entered the carriage and stayed with the girl to Rochester station, where staff alerted police.

Officers quickly attended Rochester station and arrested Rowan-Moy, where he pretended to police that he knew the victim.

Detective Constable Terry Botten, investigating officer in the case, said:”This was a truly sickening attack against a lone teenage girl by a disgusting predator who sought to violate her for his own sexual gain.

“She has shown immense bravery in supporting this investigation and I’m pleased to see this vile and evidently very dangerous offender behind bars as a result.

“I want to assure women and girls that we are absolutely dedicated to tackling sexual offenders on the railway network and bringing them to justice.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the network, I urge you to report it to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999.”