A Sheerness burglar who drove dangerously while attempting to avoid arrest has been jailed

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday 21 September 2022, Mark Steed Shadbolt

parked a Renault van outside a shop in The Broadway.

He was accompanied by another man and they both attempted to force a cash

machine from the wall of the premises using a crow bar.

Failing in this attempt, Steed Shadbolt kicked open the front door of the

business and both men entered with a large sack.

They placed a quantity of cigarettes and some parcels awaiting collection

in the sack, and then returned to the van.

As Steed Shadbolt drove the vehicle towards Minster Road, the police were

alerted to the incident by a witness and local council CCTV operators.

Patrols located and pursued the van which was driven dangerously, causing

other road uses to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

When Steed Shadbolt brought it to a halt in Sittingbourne and tried to

escape on foot, he was apprehended and taken into custody.

The Renault was later identified as having been stolen earlier in the month.

Steed Shadbolt, of Latona Road, Peckham, London was later charged with

burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Wednesday 2 November, the

31-year-old was sentenced to two years and ten months’ imprisonment. He was

also disqualified from driving for four years and two months.

PC Alexandra Henderson, of Sittingbourne CID, said: ‘Steed Shadbolt

targeted a local business and caused considerable damage to gain entry to

the premises. He then showed no regard for the potential injury he could

have caused other drivers while fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

‘This type of crime can have a significant impact on a store’s ability to

continue operating and causes considerable concern amongst the local

community. It is entirely appropriate that he is now serving a prison

sentence.’