CCTV and doorbell camera footage are being sought in the Tonbridge murder investigation as arrest total rises to six

Detectives in Tonbridge are appealing to residents near the crime scene to check doorbell cameras and CCTV for vital information.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing, which occurred on or near Avebury Avenue. The victim, a local in his twenties, was assaulted in the early hours of Friday, August 19, 2022. Kent Police were called at 12.55 a.m., and ambulance crews responded. The victim died on the spot.

Six people have been arrested since then, two of whom have been released without charge. A 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon, a 15-year-old girl from Tonbridge, and a 16-year-old boy from Tonbridge remain in custody on suspicion of murder. A 47-year-old Coulsdon woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

‘We have had a positive response to our appeals for information and are grateful for all the help received from members of the public,’ said Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. We are now particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue between 11.55 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, and 12.30 a.m. on Friday, August 19.

‘Residents are encouraged to inspect any CCTV security systems they may have. Please contact us if you have seen or heard anything that may help our investigation, no matter how small or insignificant it may appear.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 101 and reference 19-0050. Visitors to https://mipp.police.uk/ are also encouraged to submit any information they may have.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.