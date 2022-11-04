Foiling fraudsters and keeping people’s money safe was the focus of a talk provided to residents at a community centre in Herne

On Thursday 3 November 2022, Emma Swietochowski-Hay, Fraud Prevention

Co-ordinator at Kent Police, joined representatives from HSBC at The Herne

Centre in St Martin’s View. Together they offered crime prevention advice

to the local community and handed out information to remind them of the

ways in which they can protect themselves from fraudsters.

Bank staff are trained to spot the warning signs and many of the businesses

work very closely with Kent Police across the county to protect as many

people as possible. The Banking Protocol is a UK-wide scheme that enables

bank branch staff to alert their local police force when they suspect a

customer is being scammed. Police may then visit the branch to investigate

and in some instances arrest suspects still on the scene.

On 6 October 2022, a Gillingham pensioner was targeted by fraudsters and it

was the bank staff that were concerned and alerted police after he had

attempted to withdraw a large sum of money. This collaborative work led to

four men being arrested by officers. In Broadstairs on 9 August 2022, a

bank raised similar concerns to police, which led to officers being able to

protect a vulnerable person and arrest three men.

Emma said: ‘Our partnership approach with banks has led to many scams being

intercepted, particularly after rogue traders have tried to convince

vulnerable people to withdraw large amounts of cash for work on their homes

that they don’t need doing.

‘Not everyone has access to the internet and events like these help to

reach more people who may not know what risks are out there. We also

appreciate that some of the most vulnerable in the county may rarely get to

mix with others or leave their homes. It’s important to be aware and to

spread the advice as much as possible. We urge people to look out for

neighbours and make sure they know to challenge anyone who calls them or

knocks on their door and not to feel pressured into saying yes to any work

they didn’t ask for.’

Lola Durodola, a Local Director at HSBC, added: ‘It was a pleasure to have

Emma from Kent Police with us for another one of our very important

community events. We are proud to work collaboratively with the force to

provide financial education, safety tips and bring general awareness that

will help people keep their money safe and protect themselves from harm.’