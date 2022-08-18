A fire was reported on Eustace Crescent in Strood, Rochester, by Kent Fire and Rescue Service. Two fire engines responded to the call, and firefighters found a garden shed on fire. Crews extinguished the fire with hose reel jets. There were no reported casualties, and the fire is thought to have started accidentally from a tumble dryer.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding everyone to make sure their electrical items are in good working order and to never leave appliances running overnight or while you’re away from home in case a fault develops. Remember to register your appliances and clean tumble dryer filters on a regular basis, as a buildup of fluff can increase the risk of a fire.