Officers are renewing their appeal for information after a pedestrian died in hospital following a collision in Tunbridge Wells

The victim, a 75-year-old local, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a white Volkswagen Transporter van in Culverden Down on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The collision occurred around 5.15 p.m., and the 55-year-old man driving the van was arrested. He is still out on bail until March 28.

‘The victim sadly died in hospital during the early hours of Wednesday 11 January, and we are continuing our enquires to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision,’ said Detective Sergeant Chris Wade of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU). We are still looking for anyone with information who has not yet contacted the police.

‘If you witnessed the collision or saw the van in the moments leading up to it, please contact us. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam, CCTV, doorbell, or mobile phone footage that could help with the investigation.’

If you can assist, please call SCIU at 01622 798538 and quote reference 003/23, or send an email to [email protected]