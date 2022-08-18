At around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, patrols were called to a disturbance in Market Street. When they arrived, they discovered a man in his 30s on the floor with a head wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but was later released.

At the scene, investigations were conducted to determine the circumstances of the incident. Several people have been interviewed, but there were hundreds of people in the area that evening, and officers believe others may have seen something that could help their investigation.

Anyone with information or footage, whether from a phone, CCTV, or dashcam, should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/152927/22. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out an online form.