On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, between noon and 12.30 p.m., a woman in her 60s was using the cash machine at Tesco in Park Farm when the theft occurred.

She was informed that the machine wasn’t functioning by a man who claimed she needed to press specific buttons to fix the problem. It’s likely that the woman’s card was stolen during the incident.

A short while later, the victim discovered withdrawals from her bank account had been made using a different town cash machine.

Investigators have made images of a man public because they believe he may be able to provide information that will help with their investigations.

Anyone with information about the theft or who saw the incident is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/154926/22.

Additionally, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phone at 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.