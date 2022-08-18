As part of their efforts to deter anti-social behaviour in Ashford, officers have charged a suspect.

Three more people were also removed from the town centre.

Officers were dispatched to the High Street around 3.40pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in response to a report that a group of people were causing a disturbance.

A 24-hour dispersal order was issued, giving officers increased authority to move on anyone causing nuisance behaviour in the High Street and surrounding area. Anyone who returns to the area after being dispersed risks arrest.

Two men, aged 46 and 53, and a woman, aged 24, were removed from the town centre on Tuesday evening and warned not to return or face arrest.

Following the investigation, Darren Teale, 53, of Benenden Road, Ashford, was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on September 21.