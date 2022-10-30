Police are appealing for help to locate a missing woman from #Margate

Jessica Richardson was last seen in the Dane Valley area of the town at

around 4pm on Sunday 30 October 2022.

The 27-year-old is described as having blonde hair worn up, with a fringe.

She is believed to be wearing black framed glasses, a large grey puffer

coat and dark blue denim jeans.

We are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Jessica or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call

Kent Police on 101 or 999 quoting 30-1054.