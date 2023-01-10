The Kent couple has been described as a “devoted, selfless, and loving”

After going missing on vacation, a couple described as “devoted and selfless” by loved ones was discovered dead.

Rachael and Helen Patching, both from Kent, went missing on January 4 while visiting Ystradfellte Falls in Powys, Wales.

Rachael and Helen Patching, from Kent, died while on vacation in Wales. Dyfed-Powys Police

Locals raised the alarm after two people were spotted in the water, sparking a massive search for the pair.

The first body was discovered the next day, but the second was not discovered until Sunday.

Today, their bereaved families paid tribute to the women.

They stated in a joint statement: “We are devastated to have suffered such an immeasurable loss following the news of Rachael and Helen’s deaths at the ages of 33 and 52, respectively.

“They were a devoted, selfless, and loving couple who had a hugely positive impact on everyone they met.

“Their love for animals and commitment to lovingly caring for them over the years made them a truly admirable credit to themselves and society.”

The four-day search for the women involved fire departments, mountain rescue teams, and national air support services.

Officials from the emergency services said the fast-flowing river water and bad weather made their rescue mission even more difficult.

The families thanked the search teams for providing “such generous support and guidance and for helping so selflessly at such a difficult time”.

“There are no words to express how highly they were regarded by family members, friends, and colleagues,” they added.

“We would now like time to grieve and would appreciate privacy to do so.”