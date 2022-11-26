Detectives are appealing for information after a motorist rammed a cyclist and dragged him along the road by the hood of his coat in an apparent road rage incident in north London.

At about 6.15pm on Tuesday, 8 November the cyclist was overtaking stationary traffic at a red light in Endymion Road, near Hornsey Gate, Haringey, on his commute home. As the lights turned green, the cyclist overtook a car and pulled in to carry on his journey, when the car started beeping and revving his engine.

The driver then rammed the cyclist’s back wheel twice, pushing the cyclist into oncoming traffic and causing the rear tyre to come off. The cyclist managed to keep his balance, but the hood of his coat was then grabbed by the driver who had reached through his window.

The motorist continued to drive while holding the cyclist’s hood, pulling him down the road before he eventually fell off his bicycle. The motorist then drove off.

Luckily, the cyclist, aged in his 40s, only suffered minor injuries.

The car is described as blue, and the driver an ‘older’ black man with a beard and greying hair.

Detectives from the North Area’s CID are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Nick Davies said: “This was a shocking road rage incident, which resulted in the cyclist being dragged along the road at speed before inevitably falling off. The cyclist was left very shocked and shaken, but thankfully it did not result in more serious injuries due to surrounding motorists being alert and able to brake in time.

“I would like to thank the people who have already come forward regarding this incident, as well as those who stopped to help the cyclist on the day. The incident happened during rush hour and I would like to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to do so. If you were in the area at about 18:15hrs on Tuesday, 8 November please check your dash cam footage and contact us if you have captured anything, no matter how insignificant you think it is.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7959/23NOV22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.