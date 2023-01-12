Thursday, January 12, 2023
A Flat Fire On Herbrand Street In Bloomsbury Has Been Attended By Six Fire Engines And Approximately 40 Firefighters I Image:LFB
A flat fire on Herbrand Street in Bloomsbury has been attended by six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters

A flat fire on Herbrand Street in Bloomsbury has been attended by six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters.

A fire broke out on the first floor of a block of flats. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put on fire escape hoods and led two men to safety down an internal staircase.

Fire escape hoods protect members of the public from four major fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride, and acrolein) for up to 15 minutes and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people. If more than 15 minutes of protection is required, each wearer can be given another hood. They do not provide oxygen, but they do temporarily filter toxic smoke, making breathing easier.

The LFB  was called at  9.58am, and the fire was out by 10.37am Firefighters from Millwall, Soho, Holloway, Shoreditch, and Islington were on the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

