PC Paul Fisher, a specialist firearms officer, has been charged with a criminal offence in connection with the February 2020 incident, in which he was called to reports of a knife attack on members of the public.

He was one of the people who responded to Sudesh Amman, a 20-year-old Islamic extremist who was eventually shot dead by armed police in Streatham High Road while sporting a fake suicide vest.

On Monday, Fisher, a Surrey resident from Whyteleafe, made his initial court appearance to answer to the charge of dangerous driving.

He is alleged to have travelled from Gipsy Hill station to the scene of the attack at speeds of up to 90 mph, as well as to have driven on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missed several vehicles.

Acording to prosecutor Alejandra Tascon, Fisher’s unmarked police car “smashed into a residential property, narrowly missing a pedestrian” on February 2, 2020, on Streatham Common North in Streatham, south-west London.

According to reports, the drivers of the other two cars passed out following the collisions.

After experiencing a number of near-misses, “The Crown say the combination of high speeds and failure to anticipate the road and road users ahead, fell well below the standards of a reasonably competent and careful driver,” said Ms. Tascon.

Fisher entered a not guilty plea to the charge and requested a judge and jury for his trial.

The case was postponed by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring until a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on September 19.

Fisher, a member of the Specialist Firearms Command of the Metropolitan Police, was granted unconditional bail and released.