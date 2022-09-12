A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers were called to Brighton Road, Purley, on Monday September 12 at 4.46pm to reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds. Another 16-year-old boy was found with a minor head injury.

“The boy with stab wounds has been taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition. There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place.”