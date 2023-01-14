Three Woman and Seven Year old girl shot at Church service in North West London

At 1.30pm on Saturday, 14 January, police were called to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, NW1.

Officers responded with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. Three women – aged 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital.

Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries.

At 2.05pm, police were informed that a seven-year-old girl had been taken to a central London hospital with injuries that are believed to have been sustained in the same incident. We await an update on her condition.

There is a significant police presence in the area. An urgent investigation is underway and details of the incident are still emerging. At this early stage there have been no arrests.

The incident took place in the vicinity of a church where a funeral was taking place for a mother and daughter. Mourners gathered to honour Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter, Sara Sanchez, 20, who died just a month apart.

Fresia passed out while getting off a flight from Colombia to Heathrow Airport on November 5 and died at the scene. A family member said she ‘gave up all hope’ after her mother died.

Doctors later blamed it on a pulmonary embolism, a rare blood clot that typically begins in the legs and becomes lodged in an artery in the lungs. Sara died 25 days after being diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 17.

Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 1.28pm today (14 January) to reports of a shooting in Phoenix Road, Camden.

“We sent three ambulance crews, five paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and two incident response officers to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.

“We treated four people at the scene, one of whom was seriously injured and was taken to a major trauma centre, as a priority. The others were taken to hospital.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place should call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.