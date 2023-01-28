Saturday, January 28, 2023
Dean Beaty’s family has released a new photo as they continue to appeal for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them

by uknip247

Dean is 38 years old and has been missing since Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

He stands 6 feet tall, has a medium build, and brown hair.

Officers are continuing their search for Dean and are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant, to contact us.

We would also like Dean to contact the police or his family if he sees this appeal to let them know he is safe.

Information can be provided to the police by dialling 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers, either through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

