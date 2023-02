Guddi Kaur, 61, was last seen in the area around 7.30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, and officers are worried about her well-being.

She stands about 5ft 3inches tall, has brown eyes, and dark hair. She is thought to be dressed in black shoes, dark pants, and a purple/burgundy long coat.

Anyone who sees Guddi or knows where she is should call 999 and reference case number 06-630.