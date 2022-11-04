Police in Ayrshire are continuing to appeal for information to help trace 33-year-old Ryan Cree, who was reported missing from Kilmarnock

Enquiries have established that the most recent sighting of Ryan was within

the Low Glencairn area of Kilmarnock, around 2.30am on Sunday, 30 October.

This would have been 3.30am, if a person’s clock had not been changed.

This sighting follows Ryan being seen around 1.30am on Sunday, 30 October,

at Central Avenue, in the Shortlees area of the town.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with short dark/greying

hair. When last seen he was wearing a Rangers FC top, a hoodie, jogger

bottoms and trainers.

Inspector Iain Farmer said: “Understandably, our concerns for Ryan’s

welfare continue to grow as time passes and we are appealing to anyone who

has seen him to get in touch.

“We are asking local residents to check their own gardens, outbuildings and

sheds, in case he may have taken refuge somewhere. We are also keen to hear

from anyone with potential dashcam footage from the Low Glencairn area

around the time in question.

“If anyone has seen Ryan or knows where he is then please get in touch via

101, quoting reference 1188 of Monday, 31 October.”