Abusive Intoxicated Driver Fined and Disqualified from Driving for 3 Years

Harry Wardens, a 36-year-old resident of Cromwell Road, Caterham, has been disqualified from driving for three years after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of a car on High Street, Selsey, due to being intoxicated. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 12 at 12:10pm when a member of the public alerted colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance service.

The ambulance service contacted the police, who had already received a report about Wardens drink-driving 30 minutes prior. However, when approached, Wardens refused to co-operate with a breath test and drugs wipe, and was arrested due to his level of intoxication. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, but still refused to comply with an evidential bloods procedure and became abusive to medical staff, police officers, and members of the public in the busy A&E department.

After his release from the hospital, Wardens was charged with two counts of failing to provide a sample, failing to provide a specimen, and using threatening and abusive words likely to cause alarm or distress. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court the next day (March 13), where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Wardens was fined £85 and disqualified from driving for 36 months. PC Tom Van Der Wee, who was involved in the case, expressed his gratitude to the members of the public and colleagues from SECAmb who reported the incident to them. He urged anyone who suspects that someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to call 999.