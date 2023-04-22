Portslade motorcyclist sentenced to 22 months in prison for fatal high-speed race

A motorcycle rider involved in a tragic incident last year has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for dangerous driving. Aaron Barrett, 32, was observed reaching dangerously high speeds while racing another motorcycle rider through Fox Way, Portslade, in April.

Witnesses reported that the two men seemed to be racing each other, with one describing their speed as “crazy.” Tragically, the other rider, a 33-year-old man from Southwick, Brighton, collided with an oncoming vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Barrett was seriously injured in the incident and was arrested while recovering in the hospital.

Barrett, who was disqualified from driving at the time of the accident, admitted to officers under caution that he may have reached 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. At Lewes Crown Court on April 17, he pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving. In addition to his prison sentence, Barrett was further disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.

The court heard witness accounts of the incident, which occurred around 4:30 pm on April 16. One witness noted that Barrett’s riding “showed no consideration for anyone else, and no consideration that other people could be using the road.”

Barrett, formerly of North Road, Brighton, was disqualified from driving due to previous offenses committed on October 20, 2020. He also tested positive for 3 micrograms of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (the chemical breakdown of the class B drug) per liter of his blood, exceeding the legal limit of 2 micrograms per liter of blood.

Sussex Police shared news of the court result to emphasise the removal of a dangerous driver from the streets and to underscore the importance of road safety. A separate inquest hearing related to the death of the 33-year-old rider is scheduled for June.