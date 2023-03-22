£2,000 in cash stolen in Crawley distraction theft

Local authorities are investigating a recent incident in Crawley, in which a victim was the target of a distraction theft. The victim is said to have been followed from a bank to a grocery store in Haslett Avenue, where he reportedly had £2,000 in cash stolen from him. The incident occurred on Friday, March 17, at around 12:43pm.

Now, police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying two women who may have information that could be useful in the investigation. CCTV footage from the area has been analyzed, and these two women have been identified as potential witnesses who could help shed light on what happened.

Police have released images of the two women and are urging anyone who recognizes them or has any information about their whereabouts to come forward. They are asking that anyone with information report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 649 of 17/03.

Distraction theft is a common tactic used by criminals to steal from unsuspecting victims. It often involves one person distracting the victim while another takes their belongings.