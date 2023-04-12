Baby unharmed in Crawley hit-and-run, police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, information and video footage after a hit-and-run incident in Crawley on Tuesday 4th April. The collision, which involved a car and a pram, took place at the junction of Horsham Road and Springfield Road, adjacent to the level-crossing and Goffs Park, at approximately 6:45pm.

Thankfully, the baby in the pram was unharmed in the incident. However, the driver of an orange vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene. Sussex Police are urging anyone with relevant information or footage of vehicles in the area at the time to come forward and report it to them. This could include dashcam, doorbell or other CCTV footage.

The police have asked that any information relating to the incident be reported to them online, via 101, or by email to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk. Individuals reporting information should quote serial 1277 of 04/04/2023.