Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

Police are on the hunt for Curtis Harrison, a 32-year-old man who is wanted on a recall to prison after violating the terms of his release. Authorities are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Harrison, who has previously been imprisoned for breaching a restraining order, is believed to have links to Uckfield, Crawley, and Tunbridge Wells. He is described as being around 5’10” with a medium build, dark hair, and facial hair.

Police are urging anyone who sees Harrison or has any relevant information to contact them immediately by dialing 999 and quoting serial 478 of 09/01.