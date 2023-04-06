Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home News Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

Call 999 if you see this man – £500 reward issued by police

by
Call 999 If You See This Man – £500 Reward Issued By Police

Police are on the hunt for Curtis Harrison, a 32-year-old man who is wanted on a recall to prison after violating the terms of his release. Authorities are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Harrison, who has previously been imprisoned for breaching a restraining order, is believed to have links to Uckfield, Crawley, and Tunbridge Wells. He is described as being around 5’10” with a medium build, dark hair, and facial hair.

Police are urging anyone who sees Harrison or has any relevant information to contact them immediately by dialing 999 and quoting serial 478 of 09/01.

Reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Curtis Harrison
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Manhunt underway for Wesley White, with links to East Grinstead

Police apprehend suspects after group of youths threaten boy in Bexhill restaurant

Police Investigate £16,000 Motorbike Theft in Bodiam

Sussex Police capture man on the run for eight years after rape trial

London Gatwick Airport to Fly to 90% of Pre-Pandemic Destinations this Easter

Wanted man Georgica Tupa with links to Crawley sought by Sussex Police

Northeye proposal prompts cancellation of Bexhill council meeting

Newhaven man arrested and charged for spraying graffiti on building

Whereabouts of Louis Sawyer Sought by Sussex Police

Sussex Police officer to appear in court charged with attempted rape

“HECTOR” county lines gang member sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for dealing crack and heroin in Brighton

Brighton & Hove Collaborates on Long-Term Coastal Defense Project

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More