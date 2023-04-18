Car bursts into flames moments after being parked in Crawley Down

A car parked in Crawley Down caught fire just moments after being left unattended, prompting a swift response from firefighters. Last night, crews from Turners Hill Fire Station rushed to the scene, donning breathing apparatus and using high-pressure hose reels to extinguish the flames that had erupted from the vehicle’s engine compartment.

According to reports, the car was parked for only a few seconds before smoke and flames were seen emanating from under the hood. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there were no reported injuries.