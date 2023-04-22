Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

Chichester animal rescue: 54 dogs and two horses seized in welfare operation

by
Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team, working with the RSPCA and local authorities, executed a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act and seized 54 dogs and two horses from an address in Hambrook, Chichester. The animals were reportedly kept in inadequate living conditions.

During the search on Tuesday, April 18, officers discovered dogs, including puppies as young as a day old, and two horses. A veterinarian at the scene determined that the animals were not being adequately cared for, leading to their seizure.

The investigation is ongoing, and a 57-year-old man is set to be interviewed voluntarily in connection with animal welfare offenses within the next week.

Sergeant Tom Carter from the Rural Crime Team stated, “We seized a large quantity of dogs and two horses in poor condition with a variety of untreated medical conditions. These are now being cared for while we carry out a thorough investigation.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne emphasized the importance of a dedicated Rural Crime Team in Sussex, praising the cross-agency and close partnership working demonstrated in this case.

