Child’s Bank Account Used Fraudulently in Fast Food Restaurant in Chichester

by
Chichester Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a case of fraudulent use of a child’s bank card.

On March 8th, 2023, the card was used at a fast food restaurant in the city. Police believe that the individual pictured in a CCTV photo may have information that could assist with their investigation.

If you recognise the person in the photo or have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, please contact the Chichester Police and reference case number 47230043752.

