Coastguard Responds To Multiple 999 Calls Regarding Struggling Kite Boarder

On Saturday evening, the coastguard received numerous 999 calls reporting a kite boarder in distress south of Shoreham Power Station. In response, Shoreham RNLI inshore lifeboat was immediately launched on service to assist the individual.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crew quickly identified that the board was actually a hydrofoil board and hand sail/kite, which was drifting east towards Millionaire Row at Portslade. The RNLI team acted quickly and recovered the casualty along with his equipment, before bringing him close to his launch site near the hot pipe. From there, the boarder was able to paddle ashore with his board while the crew took his sail/kite back to the lifeboat station for him to collect later.

