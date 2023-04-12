Delta'S Gatwick Comeback: Daily Service To New York Jfk Takes Off - Uknip

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Delta’s Gatwick comeback: Daily service to New York JFK takes off

After a 15-year absence, Delta Air Lines has returned to Gatwick Airport, initiating a daily service to New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport. The airline last operated from Gatwick in 2012, with flights to Atlanta, Georgia. Notably, Gatwick was the first destination of Delta’s inaugural transatlantic flights back in 1978.

JFK serves as Delta’s primary transatlantic gateway hub, offering passengers the opportunity to not only explore the bustling city of New York but also to connect with numerous transcontinental destinations, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

This new service aligns with VINCI Airports’ goal of fostering a positive impact through air mobility, enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism and trade.

Photo – Ryan Fenn

Stewart Wingate, CEO of Gatwick Airport, expressed his excitement over Delta’s return, stating that it underlines Gatwick’s competitiveness and operational capabilities, while also expanding connectivity to the US. He highlighted that Delta’s presence in the transatlantic market will provide passengers across London and the South East with more options and encourage competition among long-haul airlines.

Nicholas Ferri, Vice President of EMEAI at Delta Air Lines, echoed the enthusiasm, noting that Delta is thrilled to return to London Gatwick, where it first began its UK-to-US flights over 40 years ago. He added that the daily Gatwick to New York JFK flight, starting next summer, will offer a convenient option for customers travelling to America for business or leisure.

