Horley woman arrested on suspicion of careless driving and drug-driving after Littlehampton collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision on the A259 at Littlehampton. The incident occurred at approximately 11am on Friday 31 March between Wick Roundabout and Bridge Road Roundabout and involved a red Nissan Micra and a black Nissan Note.

Emergency services, including the police, fire and ambulance services, were quickly on the scene to assist. The Note driver, an 80-year-old woman from Worthing, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The Micra driver, a 45-year-old woman from Horley in Surrey, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Micra driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and drug-driving. She has since been released on bail until 30 June.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured it or the events leading up to it on camera, to come forward. If you have any information, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote reference number 47230059126.

The police would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as a section of the road was closed while emergency services were in attendance.