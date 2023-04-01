Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home News Horley woman arrested on suspicion of careless driving and drug-driving after Littlehampton collision

Horley woman arrested on suspicion of careless driving and drug-driving after Littlehampton collision

by
Horley Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Careless Driving And Drug-driving After Littlehampton Collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision on the A259 at Littlehampton. The incident occurred at approximately 11am on Friday 31 March between Wick Roundabout and Bridge Road Roundabout and involved a red Nissan Micra and a black Nissan Note.

Emergency services, including the police, fire and ambulance services, were quickly on the scene to assist. The Note driver, an 80-year-old woman from Worthing, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The Micra driver, a 45-year-old woman from Horley in Surrey, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Micra driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and drug-driving. She has since been released on bail until 30 June.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured it or the events leading up to it on camera, to come forward. If you have any information, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quote reference number 47230059126.

The police would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as a section of the road was closed while emergency services were in attendance.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman succumbs to injuries after Brighton incident – Man arrested for attempted murder bailed

Brighton & Hove’s toy library set to relaunch next week!

Chief Fire Officer vows to prioritize culture reform in WSFRS after concerning report

Seven Sisters no more: Iconic Cliffs renamed to reflect recent changes

Domestic abuser Shaun Kent handed 32-month prison sentence

Police Officer given extended final warning after ‘blue light run’ to collect three friends from a night out

Bus driver assaulted and robbed after confronting group of young people smoking onboard bus

Two Vehicle Collision in Littlehampton Causes Road Closure on A259

Couple to stand trial for alleged manslaughter of baby girl found in Brighton shed

A29 Landslip: West Sussex County Council plans to open one lane of road to traffic

Battle stabbing case sees third arrest made by Sussex Police

Police seek potential victim following altercation in Hassocks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More