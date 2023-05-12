Horsham Shoplifter Jailed for Multiple CBO Breaches

Samuel Bartlett, a prolific shoplifter from Horsham, has been sentenced to four months in prison for repeatedly breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO). The CBO was imposed in June of the previous year to deter Bartlett’s offending and safeguard the local business community.

The CBO specifically prohibited Bartlett, 43, residing in Bishopric, Horsham, from entering designated areas of Horsham town centre between 9 am and 1 pm, unless he had a pre-arranged appointment. Additionally, he was forbidden from entering any shop where he was already banned, including John Lewis, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, TK Maxx, Boots, and Waterstones.

Despite the imposed restrictions, Bartlett continued to commit numerous offenses, leading to his arrest by the police on May 1. He faced three counts of breaching his CBO and four counts of shoplifting. Following his arrest, Bartlett was remanded in custody and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded guilty to the charges and received a four-month jail sentence.

Police Constable Roxi Prince-Iles commented on Bartlett’s persistent criminal activities, stating, “Bartlett is well known in Horsham for his persistent offending and has stolen thousands of pounds worth of products from stores in the area over the past few years. We applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order against him to restrict his access to town centre shops and to reassure the business community that we are doing everything we can to prevent theft offences against them. Bartlett has chosen to ignore the order on several occasions and now finds himself in prison.”

Bartlett’s CBO remains in effect until June 2025, serving as a legal measure to control his access to certain areas and prevent further theft-related offenses.