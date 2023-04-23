M23 Partial Closure Causes Delays For Football Fans Heading To Wembley - Uknip

The M23 Northbound between junction 9 near Gatwick Airport and the M25 remains partially closed after an earlier vehicle fire, causing significant delays for football fans traveling to Wembley Stadium for the highly anticipated FA Cup final between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United. Emergency services are currently on the scene, working tirelessly to restore normal traffic conditions.

photo – Highway SE

The vehicle fire, which occurred around 1 PM this afternoon, initially forced the closure of the road for a short time. Now, two lanes have reopened, but the remaining closure continues to cause congestion and extended travel times for those heading to Wembley. Despite the efforts of emergency services, it is still unclear when the lanes will reopen and traffic will return to normal.