Mercedes driver flees scene of collision in Littlehampton

A multi-vehicle collision in Littlehampton is currently under investigation by the police. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, around 5.40pm, on Clun Road. According to eyewitnesses, the collision involved a Mercedes car and six other vehicles, some of which were parked, resulting in significant damage to all of them.

However, the occupants of the Mercedes car fled the scene, and the police are now conducting ongoing enquiries to locate them. In the meantime, officers are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with their investigations.

A large number of people were present in the area at the time of the collision and in the aftermath, and the police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured mobile phone footage of the incident.

In a statement issued by the police, they have requested that anyone with relevant footage should send it via email to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1022 of 30/04.