Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home News Mercedes driver flees scene of collision in Littlehampton

Mercedes driver flees scene of collision in Littlehampton

by
Mercedes Driver Flees Scene Of Collision In Littlehampton

A multi-vehicle collision in Littlehampton is currently under investigation by the police. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, around 5.40pm, on Clun Road. According to eyewitnesses, the collision involved a Mercedes car and six other vehicles, some of which were parked, resulting in significant damage to all of them.

However, the occupants of the Mercedes car fled the scene, and the police are now conducting ongoing enquiries to locate them. In the meantime, officers are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist with their investigations.

A large number of people were present in the area at the time of the collision and in the aftermath, and the police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured mobile phone footage of the incident.

In a statement issued by the police, they have requested that anyone with relevant footage should send it via email to collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 1022 of 30/04.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police appeal for help in identifying suspect in Southwick bike theft

St Leonards assault: Victim injured with blade in late night attack

Witnesses Sought After Two-Car Collision in Chichester

Parking guidelines issued ahead of May day bike run in Hastings

Westbound exit slip road to A283 closed after Shoreham A27 crash

Man in his 80s dies following Hastings house fire

Hastings Police Seize 2kg of Cocaine in Significant Drug Bust

Bexhill Station Disturbance: Sussex Police Appeal for Information

Woman Sought by Police after Dog Attack on Eastbourne Seafront

“Two Fast, Two Furious” Drivers Nabbed by Sussex Police

Police launch search for Peter Harlow over licence breach

Man on bike threatens teenagers with knife in Lewes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.