Partial reopening of A29 Pulborough with single lane traffic

Efforts are underway to establish a temporary single-lane route on A29 in Pulborough, following the recent clearing of vegetation by the County Council’s highway contractors. Tree branches and limbs that extended over the road were removed to make way for the installation of concrete blocks needed for partial reopening.

This week, contractors have placed concrete blocks on both sides of Church Hill’s affected section, creating an interlinked 50-meter barrier that will form a sturdy, protected single-lane carriageway in the middle of the road. The last of these blocks will be installed today, Friday, April 14.

WSCC contractors will add 100mm of surfacing on Monday for extra support in positioning the blocks, enabling the road to reopen on Tuesday, April 18, at 11am, once morning rush-hour traffic has diminished.

All vehicles will be allowed to travel in both directions on Church Hill, with traffic signals controlling the flow. To minimize traffic congestion, the signals will be manned throughout the day, particularly during peak hours. Daily monitoring and adjustments to manual control operational hours will be made as needed.

Pedestrians will not have access to Church Hill due to the concrete blocks and must use alternative, signposted routes.

After evaluating various single-lane solutions, the decision was made to permit two-way traffic flow based on risk assessments and expert advice from traffic management specialists. Although this may result in queuing at both ends, additional manual control of traffic signals during peak hours will help minimize disruptions.

The embankments will be continuously monitored to ensure safe road conditions, while the county council continues seeking a long-term solution for the area.