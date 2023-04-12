Pensioner convicted of 50-year-old child sex offences, sentenced to 16 years

A 74-year-old man, Terrence Whiffin, has been found guilty of a series of sex offences against a child that occurred more than 50 years ago. Whiffin appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court for trial, which began on February 20. He faced 10 charges, including rape and indecent assault, which took place between 1969 and 1972 in Bognor Regis.

The jury unanimously found Whiffin guilty of all charges, and on March 28, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He will serve a minimum of two-thirds of his sentence. Whiffin, who lived in Servite Close, Bognor Regis, denied the allegations and claimed they were a “total fabrication.”

The victim, who was between eight and 11 years old at the time of the offences, came forward in 2018 after attending a safeguarding training session. This gave her the courage to report her ordeal to the police.

Detective Constable Lee Turner, the investigating officer, emphasized the commitment of Sussex Police to taking such offences seriously, regardless of when they occurred. He noted that cases like this one can be traumatic for victims, who may be afraid to come forward due to fear of not being believed.

DC Turner praised the team effort from officers, the victim, and the charging lawyer, which led to a successful outcome in this complex case. He also took the opportunity to reassure other victims that they will be heard and supported throughout the process, despite its potential difficulty and length.